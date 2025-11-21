site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Jahlani Tavai: Unavailable for Week 12
Tavai (personal) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Tavai's next chance to play will come Dec. 1 against the Giants. The rotational linebacker has 19 tackles (10 solo) in seven appearances this season.
