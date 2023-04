The Patriots selected Andrews in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

Andrews has modest pedigree out of Troy, but he's very experienced as an interior lineman and has good athletic metrics by center standards. Center might be Andrews' primary position for the Pats while otherwise serving as a swing backup at guard, because at center Andrews' frame (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) and reach (32 and 7/8-inch arms) grade a little better than at guard.