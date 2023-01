Bailey (back) will remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Friday that Bailey is done for the year after his practice window expired. The 25-year-old will now shift his focus to being ready for the 2023 campaign. Michael Palardy will remain the Patriots' punter for the stretch run this season, which could include the postseason if the team qualifies.