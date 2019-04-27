Patriots' Jake Bailey: Going to New England

The Patriots selected Bailey in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.

The Stanford punter was considered the top punting prospect outside of Mitchell Wishnowsky, who went earlier Saturday. Bailey was a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree. Unlike most Patriot punters, Bailey is right-footed.

