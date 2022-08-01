Bailey signed a four-year, $13.5 million contract with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Bailey's new contract will tie him to New England through the 2025 season, thus replacing the final year of his rookie deal for the 2022 campaign. The 2020 All-Pro, who also handles holding duties for the Patriots, averaged the eighth-highest yards per punt (47.3) in the league last season. Despite rookie punter J.J. Julien's presence on New England's current offseason roster, this contract likely locks Bailey in as the team's starting punter for the foreseeable future.