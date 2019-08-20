Patriots' Jake Bailey: Last man left standing

With the release of veteran Ryan Allen, Bailey has effectively won the punting competition in New England, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Allen, who has been with New England the past six seasons, could not out-duel the rookie punter Bailey, who has averaged 49.5 yards on two punts this preseason. Bailey also has kickoff experience going back to his time at Stanford, but he is unlikely to take on those duties with Stephen Gostkowski still on the roster.