The Patriots are expected to place Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Johnson exited the second half of Thursday's win over the Giants due to a shoulder injury, the severity of which will reportedly sideline him for at least the next eight weeks. With James Develin (neck) already on IR, New England will be a candidate to sign another fullback to the roster, considering that the position plays an important role in the team's rushing attack.