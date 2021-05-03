Johnson has received a roster exemption as part of the International Pathway Program, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson thus won't count against the offseason 90-man roster, making it substantially easier for him to stick with the Patriots and continue to develop. He's looking to suit up at fullback for a third straight season with the team.
