Patriots' Jakob Johnson: Lands in New England

Johnson has been allocated to the Patriots as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Johnson provides the Patriots with depth at tight end, and boasts versatility with experience at fullback, defensive tackle and offensive tackle. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Johnson joins a Patriots' tight end room consisting of Matt LaCosse, Jacob Hollister (hamstring), Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo. The NFL's international program is allocating one player to every AFC East franchise this offseason, allowing each participant to join his team without taking up a spot on the 90-man roster. If Johnson does not make New England's 53-man roster he'll occupy an extra 11th spot on the team's practice squad, but will not be eligible to be promoted, so it's unlikely that Johnson will contribute in 2019.