Johnson was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report due to a knee issue.
New England also listed Johnson as limited on the first injury report that was released Monday, one day after the Patriots dismantled the Chargers, 45-0. Johnson often serves strictly as a blocker for New England, but he even got into the act in the blowout win, catching his lone target for a one-yard gain. Johnson has played in 11 of the Patriots' 12 games to date, hauling in all eight of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown.