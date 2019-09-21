The Patriots have promoted Johnson to their 53-man roster, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With James Develin (neck) out this week, Johnson will give the Patriots a healthy fullback option heading into Sunday's game against the Jets. Johnson, a native of Germany, joined the team via the NFL's International Pathway Program after playing college ball for the University of Tennessee.

