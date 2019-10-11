Johnson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants with a shoulder injury.

Johnson was injured in the second half, and with the Patriots holding a sizable lead, there is likely no reason to bring the fullback back into Thursday's game. He will look to recover during a long week prior to a matchup with the Jets in Week 7.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories