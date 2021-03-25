The Patriots signed Johnson to a one-year contract according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson will stay in New England to continue his fullback role for his third consecutive season. The 26-year-old had an increased catching role in his 2020 campaign, securing eight receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown through 16 games. While the fullback is yet to log any carries, expect Johnson to assume his usual blocking role for the team in 2021.