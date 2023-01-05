Meyers (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
At this stage, it'd be a surprise if Meyers misses Sunday's game against the Bills, but unless the wideout practices fully Friday, he figures to head into the weekend with a Week 18 injury designation.
