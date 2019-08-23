Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Another strong outing
Meyers caught seven of 12 targets for 74 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers.
Meyers got work with New England's starting offense, but all three of his targets from Tom Brady resulted in incompletions. Additionally, a holding call on Meyers negated a 30-yard rush from tailback Sony Michel early on. Despite those shortcomings, Meyers overall put together a pretty good stat line, perhaps solidifying his spot on the regular season roster. With Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry (leg) overcoming minor ailments and Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) working toward full availability, Meyers' impressive preseason could land him some Week 1 value, assuming he indeed makes the team.
