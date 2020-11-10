Meyers caught 12 of 14 targets for 169 yards in Monday night's 30-27 win over the Jets.
Meyers put together by far the best showing of his young career, accounting for the majority of quarterback Cam Newton's 274 total passing yards. In fact, Meyers was also targeted on 40 percent of Newton's 35 attempts, and caught nearly everything thrown his way. Although he went for a 33-yard gain earlier, Meyers' most important play came on a 20-yard reception to put New England in field-goal range with three seconds remaining. Of course, the Pats would convert that ensuing field goal, clinching victory as time expired. Following such a great performance, Meyers' stock is undoubtedly on the rise in advance of Week 10, but a tough matchup against the Ravens represents a stark contrast from facing the still-winless Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Leading receiver in Week 8 loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Extended snaps await Week 8•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Sees just seven snaps Week 1•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Catches 26 passes as a rookie•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Hauls in three passes Sunday•