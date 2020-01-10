Play

Meyers finished the 2019 regular season with 26 catches (on 41 targets) for 359 yards in 15 games.

Meyers stuck around after making the team as an undrafted rookie and even managed to log a few PPR-worthy efforts in the process. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder probably did enough to make the team again in 2020, but it's possible he'll have to fight to keep his slot in New England's wide receiver corps, depending on the team's offseason moves.

