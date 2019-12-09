Play

Meyers was on the field for 38 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs, en route to hauling in one of his three target for 35 yards.

Looking ahead, Meyers profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, as QB Tom Brady has yet to develop a consistent rapport in the passing game with anyone other than Julian Edelman and running back James White.

