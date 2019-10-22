Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Catches all his targets
Meyers caught all five of his targets for 47 yards in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Meyers replaced the injured Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) in New England's lineup and responded by hauling in every pass quarterback Tom Brady threw his way. In doing so, he tied top option Julian Edelman in receiving yardage, trailing only James White in the category. That also came while fellow wideout Phillip Dorsett returned from a two-game absence. As he showed during the preseason, Meyers can be a consistent complement despite his rookie status, but his outlook for Week 8 against the Browns could again depend on whether or not Gordon can play.
