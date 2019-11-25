Meyers logged 54 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys, en route to catching four passes on nine targets for a season-high 74 yards.

Meyers' increased involvement in the Patriots' offense was the result of both Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) being inactive Sunday. Rookie N'Keal Harry also saw added work in Week 12, recording 57 snaps and turning his only catch (on four targets) into a 10-yard TD. Meyers' fantasy import in next Sunday's game against the Texans hinges on the status of Dorsett and Sanu, but he's at least demonstrated that he can produce when afforded ample playing time.