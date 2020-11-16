Meyers caught five of seven targets for 59 yards while also throwing a 24-yard touchdown on his lone passing attempt in Sunday's 23-17 win over Baltimore.

Meyers scored his first NFL touchdown in the 22nd game of his professional career, but it did not come the way most would have thought it would. The former high school quarterback received a backwards pass from Cam Newton before planting his feet and throwing a Russell Wilson-esque rainbow that fell into Rex Burkhead's bread basket in the end zone. The trick play was a treat to witness, but the important news for fantasy owners was that Meyers continued to pace all Patriot receivers in targets, catches and receptions for the fourth week in a row. In fact, the 24-year-old was the only wide receiver to be targeted by Cam Newton the entire evening. Meyers is averaging 6.8 receptions and 86.5 yards in the four games since becoming a starter, which should make him relevant in almost any format, especially if he can start to find the end zone as a receiver. He will look to do just that in a favorable matchup against the Texans on Sunday.