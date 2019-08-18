Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Continues to ball out
Meyers caught all six of his targets, amassing 82 yards during Saturday's 22-17 win against the Titans. He also converted a successful two-point play by hauling in a pass from Brian Hoyer.
The rookie out of NC State continues to draw attention with stellar preseason play, now posting game-high receiving outputs in each of his first two career outings. In fact, upon summing the second-leading receiver's output in each of those games, Meyers has outgained that total by 64 yards. Josh Gordon's conditional reinstatement to the NFL clouds the undrafted Meyers' 2019 outlook somewhat, but his performance thus far has been more than sufficient to keep him in the mix for a roster spot.
