Meyers downplayed the shoulder issue he dealt with during Thursday's 33-26 loss to the Vikings, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports. "Sore. I'll be alright though," Meyers said of his shoulder following the contest. "It started to feel better as the game went on."

Though Meyers was limited to 16 snaps versus the Vikings, he still managed to catch three passes (on four targets) for 62 yards in the contest. Look for the Patriots' top wideout to appear on next week's injury report ahead of the team's Dec. 1 game against the Bills. At this stage, however, Meyers looks like he's on track to be available for the Week 13 matchup.