Meyers caught two of six targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.

Meyers accounted for nearly a third of the team's targets but only gained positive yardage on one play as the running game and defense took center stage in the blowout. He came into the game having topped 50 yards in five of his last six and his relative lack of production in this one can mostly be attributed to the lopsided scoreline. With that said, Meyers will be hard-pressed to produce big numbers in Thursday's matchup against the talented Rams secondary.