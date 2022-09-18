Meyers caught nine passes for 95 yards on 13 targets against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Meyers was less explosive than Nelson Agholor (six catches for 110 yards and one touchdown on six targets) but more than doubled Agholor's target volume. It's a reminder that Meyers is more of a floor player than a ceiling one, but if he keeps getting double-digit targets the truly big game will happen eventually.
