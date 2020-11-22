Meyers caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Houston.

Cam Newton threw for 365 yards but didn't pay much attention to his favorite target from recent weeks. Meyers finished fifth on the team in receiving yards and tied for fourth in targets, while Damiere Byrd paced the team with 132 receiving yards and a touchdown. Meyers will likely draw the attention of top Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson in Week 12, which will make the No. 1 receiver in New England's inconsistent-at-best passing attack a risky option coming off this disappointing outing.