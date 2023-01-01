Meyers suggested following Sunday's 23-21 win over the Dolphins that he's "fine" after aggravating his shoulder injury during the contest, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Prior to his exit from Sunday's tilt, Meyers managed to catch six of his nine targets for 48 yards and a TD. While the wideout's post-game comments would seem to indicate that he plans to play next weekend against the Bills, we'd still expect Meyers' name to appear on the Patriots' Week 18 injury report.