Meyers brought in seven of eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Meyers made a triumphant return from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, leading the Patriots air attack across the board with team-high reception, yardage and target totals. The fourth-year wideout added his first touchdown of the season for good measure, scoring from 24 yards out in tandem with rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe late in the third quarter. Now apparently back to full health and having seen position mate Nelson Agholor exit Sunday's game early with a hamstring injury, Meyers could be due for another heavy workload in a Week 6 road matchup against the Browns, a game that could feature the return of Mac Jones (ankle) under center.