Meyers reeled in seven of 10 targets for 111 yards, losing one fumble during Sunday's 22-12 loss to Miami.

Meyers' third-quarter giveaway didn't come back to haunt New England, as the Dolphins were forced into a punt just three plays later. With that in mind, the 24-year-old's Week 15 outing will go down as one of his most impressive of the 2020 campaign, as he eclipsed the century mark in receiving for the second time this season. A Week 16 matchup against Buffalo allows Meyers to expand on a noteworthy performance. He enjoyed a solid outing of six catches for 58 yards over 10 targets during a Week 8 loss to the division rivals.