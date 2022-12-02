Meyers entered the blue tent to be evaluated for potential head injury Thursday against the Bills, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.
Meyers was hit hard in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, which broke up what originally appeared to be a touchdown catch. Due to the injury occurring late in the game, Meyers will likely be out for the rest of Thursday's game -- though nothing has officially been announced by the Patriots.
