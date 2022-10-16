Meyers (knee), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Meyers missed two games with a knee injury earlier in the season, though he returned in Week 5 to post a seven-reception, 111-yard performance against the Lions. He logged three limited practices throughout the week and is likely to be able to lead the Patriots' receiving corps once again against the Browns.
