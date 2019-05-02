Meyers is expected to sign a contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Meyers was one of 10 undrafted free agents expected to be signed by New England on Thursday. The North Carolina State product was one of three pass catchers in that group, joining Texas tight end Andrew Beck and Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis. Meyers caught 92 passes for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games last season as a junior.