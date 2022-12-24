Meyers (shoulder) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Meyers is listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion Tuesday through Thursday, but Rapoport indicates that the wide receiver is trending toward being active versus Cincinnati. Official confirmation of Meyers' Week 16 status will arrive once the Patriots' inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
