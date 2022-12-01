Meyers (shoulder), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Thursday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After being listed as a limited participants on practice reports issued Monday through Wednesday, Meyers carried the questionable tag into Thursday. The shoulder issue doesn't look to be anything that will prevent Meyers from playing, however. Official confirmation of Meyers' Week 13 status will arrive once New England releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.