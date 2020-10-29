Meyers is expected to pick up extra snaps Sunday against the Bills with Julian Edelman (knee) set to miss the contest, Dave Green of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Patriots' No. 4 receiver heading into last week's game against the 49ers, Meyers was thrust into a larger role after starter N'Keal Harry left the contest early with a concussion. Meyers proceeded to play 79 percent of the offensive snaps in the 33-6 loss, finishing the day with four receptions for 60 yards on six targets. With Edelman being ruled out, Meyers should hold down a regular spot in three-wide sets for the second straight game, and the North Carolina State product could have an even clearer path to steady targets if Harry -- who has missed the Patriots' first two practices of Week 8 -- is also sidelined. Along with Meyers, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski should take on expanded roles in New England's passing attack.