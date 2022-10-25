Meyers recorded two receptions on two targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears.

Meyers made a splash early in the game by hauling in a 30-yard pass from Bailey Zappe to account for New England's first score of the game. However, he largely disappeared from there and was out-targeted by both DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. It was only Meyers' fourth career touchdown across 51 games, and he is typically reliant upon target volume to be productive. If either of Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones continue to spread the ball around, Meyers could struggle to produce moving forward.