Meyers caught nine of 12 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.

Meyers gave the Patriots a 13-10 lead with a five-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter as the Patriots dinked and dunked their way to victory. In addition to scoring the team's only touchdown, the shifty slot receiver led New England in targets and catches while finishing 12 receiving yards short of Rhamondre Stevenson's team-high total. Stevenson and Meyers are the only skill players seeing consistent usage for the Patriots heading into the team's Week 9 game against the Colts.