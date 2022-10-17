Meyers (knee) brought in all four targets for 60 yards in the Patriots' 38-15 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Meyers finished with a second straight solid stat line after posting a 7-111-1 line on eight targets in his Week 5 return. The fourth-year pro may be dealing with lingering knee issues for some time, but as the last two games have demonstrated, they aren't impeding his production. Meyers figures to be busy once again in a Week 7 Monday night home matchup versus the Bears.