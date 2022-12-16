Meyers (concussion) officially didn't practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Initially, Meyers was listed as limited for a second day in a row on New England's Week 15 injury report. However, the team updated Thursday's version later, making him a non-participant for the fourth time on five reports since being diagnosed with a concussion Week 13 against the Bills. Considering the mid-week downgrade, Meyers seemingly doesn't have a great chance to suit up Sunday at Las Vegas, with Friday's report revealing whether he enters the weekend with a designation or ruled out for a second consecutive contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Stays limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Out for Monday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Still not practicing Saturday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Still not practicing•