Meyers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bills.
Meyers, who was listed as a limited participant on practice reports issued Monday through Wednesday, said that he expects to play Thursday, per Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican. Official confirmation on Meyers' status will arrive when the team's inactive list is posted approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's active this week, Meyers, who leads New England with 47 receptions and 571 receiving yards through nine games, should log enough snaps to maintain fantasy relevance.
