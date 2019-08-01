Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Getting some first-team reps
Meyers logged "extensive" first-team work Thursday, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.
With Julian Edelman bouncing back from a thumb injury, Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) on the PUP list and Josh Gordon still suspended, there's an opportunity for the undrafted rookie to seize a roster spot with a strong training camp/preseason. At this stage, it's a bit early to start a Meyers hype train, but it's worth noting that a number of UDFA's have in the past earned key roles with the Patriots. Beyond Edelman and first-rounder N'Keal Harry, there's not much certainty with regard to how New England's wideout depth chart will shake out. For now, Meyers' main competitors for slotting are Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman and Braxton Berrios.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's Patrick Mahomes' encore?
How will Patrick Mahomes follow one of the greatest seasons ever for an NFL quarterback?
-
Draft to stream QBs
Finding a quarterback on Draft Day is easy. Getting an undervalued quarterback to begin the...
-
QB Preview: State of the position
You can wait longer than ever to get a productive quarterback. Our Fantasy team tackles some...
-
Ranking each QB's weapons
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and even Philip Rivers could be values based on the strength...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...