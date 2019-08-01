Meyers logged "extensive" first-team work Thursday, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.

With Julian Edelman bouncing back from a thumb injury, Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) on the PUP list and Josh Gordon still suspended, there's an opportunity for the undrafted rookie to seize a roster spot with a strong training camp/preseason. At this stage, it's a bit early to start a Meyers hype train, but it's worth noting that a number of UDFA's have in the past earned key roles with the Patriots. Beyond Edelman and first-rounder N'Keal Harry, there's not much certainty with regard to how New England's wideout depth chart will shake out. For now, Meyers' main competitors for slotting are Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman and Braxton Berrios.

More News
Our Latest Stories