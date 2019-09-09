Meyers logged eight of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.

Meyers -- who parlayed a strong training camp into a roster spot -- caught his lone target Sunday for 22 yards in the contest. Looking ahead, however, it's unclear if he'll be active in Week 2 against the Dolphins, with Antonio Brown poised to join the team's wideout mix.

