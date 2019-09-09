Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Hauls in 22-yarder
Meyers logged eight of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.
Meyers -- who parlayed a strong training camp into a roster spot -- caught his lone target Sunday for 22 yards in the contest. Looking ahead, however, it's unclear if he'll be active Week 2 against the Dolphins, with Antonio Brown poised to join the team's wideout mix.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Another strong outing•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Making strong case to stick•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Continues to ball out•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Shines in preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Getting some first-team reps•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Expected to join Patriots•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...