Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Hauls in three passes Sunday
Meyers was on the field for 14 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills, en route to catching all three of his targets for 25 yards.
Mohamed Sanu (70), Julian Edelman (52) and N'Keal Harry (37) all saw more snaps than Meyers in Week 16, and in such a context Meyers will be a speculative fantasy option in both Week 17 and the NFL postseason.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Relegated to special teams•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Catches 35-yard pass•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Targeted seven times in Week 13•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Catches four passes for 74 yards•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Targeted twice in win•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Sees just one snap in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...