Meyers was on the field for 14 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills, en route to catching all three of his targets for 25 yards.

Mohamed Sanu (70), Julian Edelman (52) and N'Keal Harry (37) all saw more snaps than Meyers in Week 16, and in such a context Meyers will be a speculative fantasy option in both Week 17 and the NFL postseason.