Meyers was on the field for 49 of a possible 77 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

In the process, Meyers hauled in two of his three targets for 38 yards. With Antonio Brown no longer in the mix, Meyers now profiles as the Patriots' No. 4 wideout, behind Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett. Meyers saw some added work Sunday, with Edelman getting banged up during the contest, but the UDFA out of N.C. State remains a speculative fantasy play, given where he currently slots in on the team's depth chart.