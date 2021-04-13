Meyers figures to compete with newcomer Kendrick Bourne for a starting slot this coming season, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

It's assumed that free agent acquisition Nelson Agholor will hold down one starting assignment, but following the retirement of Julian Edelman, how the Patriots' depth chart shakes out beyond the top spot remains to be seen. Though it's clear that the team sees something in Bourne, Meyers did display solid chemistry with QB Cam Newton last season, while leading the team with 59 catches for 729 yards in 14 games. Meanwhile, 2018 first-rounder N'Keal Harry is also in the mix, but his role this coming season is undefined. Moreover, it's possible that the team spends an early pick on a wideout in the upcoming NFL Draft, but for now Meyers has an opportunity to carve out a key role in what should be an improved passing attack in 2021.