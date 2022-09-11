Meyers (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup in Miami, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots have Meyers officially listed as questionable, but it appears that the wideout is all set for Week 1 after having logged a trio of limited practices. As long as he can avoid any pre-game setbacks, Meyers will be in line to handle his usual key pass-catching role against DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, facing off against a Dolphins secondary that could be vulnerable without Byron Jones (ankle).