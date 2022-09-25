Meyers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Meyers unavailable Sunday, fellow wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are in line see to added opportunities versus Baltimore alongside Nelson Agholor. Meanwhile, the team's top tight ends (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) are also candidates to see added involvement in the team's Week 3 passing attack.
