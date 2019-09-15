Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Inactive Sunday
Meyers is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Meyers, who logged eight snaps in Week 1, will sit this one out as a healthy scratch, with Antonio Brown slated to make his debut with the Patriots on Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Hauls in 22-yarder•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Another strong outing•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Making strong case to stick•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Continues to ball out•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Shines in preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Getting some first-team reps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...