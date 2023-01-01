Meyers exited Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering a shoulder injury.
Before being forced out of the contest, Meyers had caught six of his nine targets for 48 yards and a TD. As long as he's sidelined, added snaps will be available for Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
